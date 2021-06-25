Pensions Quota 41 after quota 100 or … away from work at 64: new path

Pension at age 64 with contribution calculation? The hypothesis that arises in the debate related to reform of the social security system at a crossroads: on 31 December 2021 she will be ‘retired’ quota 100 (except for sensational twists, it will be goodbye to the form ’62 years of age and 38 of contributions’). There is a lot of talk about share 41 for everyone (ie away from work with 41 years of contributions regardless of age) and the trade unions really like the proposal. But the square with the Draghi government has not yet been found. And here we are with the hypothesis of retirement at 64 years but with the full contribution calculation of the allowance. What does it come from? First of all, from the fact that the Court of Auditors has highlighted the risk that in the next two years social security spending could weigh too much on public accounts. Hence an idea of ​​early retirement that unifies the pure contribution regime with the salary one.

Pensions, latest news on the reform after the end of Quota 100

There contributory early pension today it is reserved only and exclusively to those who fall back into the pure contribution system (and started to pay their contributions since 1996). 64 years of age are needed, at least 20 years of contributions and a check that is equal to or greater than at least 2.8 times the social check (which we remember to be, in 2021, of 460 euros per month). If this retirement were also extended to those who fall back into the salary system, however, by imposing the contribution recalculation of the allowance, there would be a sort of fairness of treatment between insureds with similar seniority.

We are at the hypotheses, of course, between quota 100 (who is about to pass the baton), altitude 41 (hot track, but full of unknowns about the ways) and the idea of ​​64 years as a way out of work, the pension reform remains a puzzle to be solved by the end of the year to avoid the nightmare staircase: the jump of 5 years that would bring the retirement age back to 67 years of the Fornero law.