Salvini doesn’t give up, coherence and respect for commitments made to voters are “fundamental”





The text of Budget Law it hasn’t arrived in Parliament yet, but the game is reopening in the majority on pensions. Yesterday Affaritaliani.it he spoke of the disappointment of the Northern League base for the pension measures, far from the electoral promises, and Prime Minister Meloni’s justification is that that money is used to finance the Bridge over the Strait of Messina.

But the leader of the Northern League and deputy prime minister, Matteo Salvini, made it clear to his government allies, in particular to Palazzo Chigi and also to his Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti, that “Quota 104 must disappear”. The transition to retirement with 41 years of contributions and 63 years of age, no longer 62 as in the current “quota 103”, introduced by the government Dragons and which the League aimed to confirm also for 2024 while waiting to reach Quota 41 for everyone by the end of the legislature, it saves money, but it doesn’t sit well with the secretary of the League at all. If we need money, he says, let’s get more “from the banks’ extra profits”.

The problem is that taxes on banks, in addition to making the European Central Bank and the financial markets nervous, are very annoying to Berlusconi’s children because they also affect Mediolanum. And, consequently, Antonio Tajani and Forza Italia got in the way by softening the provision that affects the credit institutions. But Salvini is determined this time: pensions are a key point for the League, a historic battle carried on for years against the Fornero Law.

And, after reasoning with his loyalists, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure has decided to fight: if this rule remains, we will not vote for it – this is the message that the top leaders of the Northern League sent to Palazzo Chigi, not only to the prime minister but also to the undersecretary Giovanbattista Fazzolari, who in fact has the Budget Law dossier in his hands. Adjustments will be sought in the coming days, given that the majority has undertaken not to present amendments to the budget.

But Salvini doesn’t give up, coherence and respect for the commitments made with the voters are “fundamental”. That’s fine, as he wrote Affaritaliani.it, Melons he explained that financing the Strait Bridge costs money, but workers who want to retire should not lose out. And Quota 104 with penalties for the League is absolutely not acceptable.

