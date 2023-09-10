Pensions, Quota 103 confirmed in 2024? Here’s what to know

It is now clear: the resources available for the budget law are scarce. Even if the unions hope for the expansion of theSocial Bee and Women’s Option. But Who can apply to access Quota 103? Here are rules and instructions reconstructed by Il Messaggero.

“The right to access the pension with Quota 103 is achieved by reaching the following requirements by 31 December 2023: Contribution seniority of at least 41 years, even cumulatively between different INPS managements. Without prejudice to the simultaneous completion of the requirement of 35 years of contributions net of periods of illness, unemployment and/or equivalent benefits, where required by the management responsible for the pension payment. The subjects who obtain the right can submit the application for the relevant treatment even subsequently”.

The interested categories are: INPS AGO employee management, public and private, and exclusive and substitute forms; to INPS special management (artisans and traders, agriculture, separate management) for self-employed and semi-subordinate workers. Military and armed forces, police, firefighters and financial police personnel are excluded.

