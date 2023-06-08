The General Pension and Social Security Authority said that mental health is the most important factor in facing the pressures of daily life in the post-retirement stage, noting that the keenness of retirees and insured persons coming to retirement to adopt positive practices that enhance this aspect is the way to create a more balanced life.

As part of its awareness campaign for proactive planning for the post-retirement period, “Be Prepared”, the Authority pointed out that the pressures of daily life play a prominent role in raising tensions and acquiring unhealthy habits and behaviors, which requires the importance of ensuring the promotion of positive practices that serve aspects of mental health to maintain them. And on the social gains built by the retired or the insured over decades of years.

She explained that the effort exerted in practicing positive habits that enhance mental health and maintain social relations is the same effort exerted in adopting negative practices and addressing all their effects, whether on the health or social level, and therefore the push towards strengthening these relationships is the easiest and correct, especially with The experiences gained by the retiree during his work trip, which enable him to deal wisely and calmly with pressures.

The authority called on retirees or those about to retire not to be shy about seeking psychological and social counseling from specialists, and to take advantage of the programs that are available in many government health institutions or others, noting that the state was keen to develop a national policy to promote mental health, in appreciation of its role in enhancing security society and the welfare of its members.

The authority emphasized an important aspect in the life of the family in which a retired person is present, which is the importance of psychological support to overcome any challenges related to the difficulties and challenges of the post-retirement stage. each other.

The authority said that one of the most important factors that enhance the mental health of the retired and the insured is achieving social harmony between what is psychological and societal, and this appears on several levels related to psychological calm and reassurance, enhancing a sense of belonging, optimism in the future, and following patterns of behavior that are compatible with the habits of society. A sense of safety and security, positive community participation in economic or voluntary work.