The General Pension and Social Security Authority announced that pensions for the month of June will be disbursed next Sunday, with a total value of 600 million and 773 thousand and 094 dirhams, compared to about 582 million and 692 thousand and 093 dirhams in June of last year, an increase of 18 million dirhams.

The authority indicated that the total number of beneficiaries of the exchange amounted to 42 thousand and 78 beneficiaries, compared to about 41 thousand and 312 last June.

The disbursed pensions include civilians subject to the provisions of the Pensions and Social Security Law No. 7 of 1999, and civilians and military personnel whose files the Authority manages on behalf of the Ministry of Finance in accordance with the pension laws to which they are subject.



