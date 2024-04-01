April pensions, less money for many

Lower pensions in April, the transfers arrive tomorrow (and not today because it is a holiday). Let's see why.

If the pension accruals for January and February 2024 were not sufficient for the total recovery, INPS will continue with the withholdings on monthly installments subsequent periods until the debt is repaid. However, for pensioners with a total annual amount of pension payments of up to 18,000 euros, for which the recalculation of tax withholdings has resulted in a debt adjustment exceeding 100 euros, the installment plan will be extended until November.

As regards the taxable benefitsfurther deductions will be made from the April installment to IRPEF monthly, also the regional and municipal surcharges relating to 2023. These surcharges will be recovered in 11 instalments, from January to November of the following year. The adjusted sums will be certified in the Single Certification 2024. Civil disability benefits, pensions or social allowances and benefits not subject to taxation for particular reasons (such as tax relief for foreign residence or for victims of terrorism) will not be subject to tax withholding.