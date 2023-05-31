Pensions | Olympic champion Jouko Salomäki was dismayed by his decision to retire

Press Olympic champion Jouko Salomäki the application for an additional sportsman’s pension was rejected in the spring.

Salomäki told about the decision in a sad way last week on his Facebook page.

The additional sports pension is intended, for example, for Olympic winners or otherwise internationally meritorious athletes.

The inspector general of the Ministry of Education, which grants subsidies Kari Niemi-Nikkolan according to this, it is unequivocally about exceeding the income limit set for the additional sportsman’s pension.

“As far as Salomäki is concerned, the criteria are met in other respects, except for income. Taxable income in ended taxation is what is looked at. In addition, of course, if it is known that the future pension, for example, will exceed this limit, then it will not be granted,” says Niemi-Nikkola.

According to the criteria of the Ministry of Education, an additional sports pension is taxable income, and it can be granted as a full or partial pension. In 2023, the full pension is 1,510.95 euros and the partial pension is 755.47 euros.

The following is stated on the Ministry’s website:

The pension can be granted as a full pension if the applicant’s pension and other permanent income confirmed in the 2021 tax year, excluding national pension income, falls below the amount of the sportsman’s pension. A pension will not be granted if the applicant’s pension and other permanent income confirmed in the 2021 tax year, excluding national pension income, exceeds the amount of the full pension confirmed in the budget multiplied by two.

Salomäki does not swallow the interpretation of state fiscals. He says that he specifically discussed with Niemi-Nikkola that the application would be okay.

“Niemi-Nikkola talks about running. We have a different way of calculating, Salomäki snorts.

“ And I’m not being answered from there. They just get along.

Salomäki says that his total taxable income in 2021 was 35,446.74 euros. The athlete’s pension limit, 1,510.95 multiplied by two years, is 36,262.80.

“My achievements are sufficient, I am 60 years old and my income is less than that limit. There is no obstacle. And I’m not being answered from there. They just get along. I will claim my rights and the instructions are very clear in Finland there. They are babbling that the law cannot be bypassed. I don’t like it! There has been a mistake here, or the numbers have turned the wrong way”, Salomäki laments.

According to Salomäki, he has an e-mail message sent by Niemi-Nikkola, in which she says that the matter is ok, and that the application should go through.

Salomäki says that on Tuesday he was actively in contact with many different parties regarding his pension.

“Of course everyone has their own busy schedule, but it’s sad because I’m on rehabilitation support when I can’t work.”

Salomäki does not want to open up more about matters related to his health.

Kari Niemi-Nikkola is the chief inspector of the Ministry of Education.

Niemi-Nikkola responds to Salomäki’s surprise by saying that the readings provided by Keva are unambiguous. The income limit banged.

“I don’t know what figures Jouko has used, but earned and capital income without deductions made by the taxman is the limit in use. According to that we have to calculate. In that respect, the decision is unfortunately clear,” Niemi-Nikkola explains.

The Inspector General, on the other hand, cannot comment on Salomäki’s tax data or what the difference in income interpretation between the Ministry of Education and Salomäki comes from – only that it exists and is indisputable from a decision-making point of view.

Niemi-Nikkola disputes Salomäki’s interpretation that he would have let it be understood that the application for the wrestling major was going through.

He remembers exchanging messages, but only formally about the arrival of the application.

“When the applicant asks if all the necessary papers have been filled out and delivered, I inform them that they have all arrived and that the matter is in order. And they were delivered in December. When Keva is asked to confirm the income information in February, that’s when the process starts. Of course, I haven’t been able to in December to anticipate the decision itself.”

Salomäki has the opportunity to appeal the decision. He says that the responsibility for fixing the matter should lie with the decision-makers, because according to his interpretation, they have made a mistake.

According to Niemi-Nikkola, in some cases it is possible to correct things ex officio.

“But as far as Salomäki is concerned, things have been thoroughly reviewed,” Niemi-Nikkola stresses.

Additional athlete pensions are reviewed annually. Salomäki can apply for a pension again at the end of the year.

In his long career, Jouko Salomäki won Olympic gold in Los Angeles in 1984, World Championship gold in 1987 and bronze in 1985, as well as European Championship silver and bronze.

