The head of the Ministry of Labor Anton Kotyakov said that pensions in 2021 were indexed above the inflation rate, and this increase affected 32 million people. RIA News…

Speaking at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Kotyakov noted that the average size of the old-age insurance pension has been increased by 1,039 rubles and, taking into account the indexation, will amount to 17,541 rubles.

According to the Ministry of Labor, the indexation of pensions will require the allocation of an additional 374 billion rubles.

11 million Russian pensioners, according to Kotyakov, received their January pensions, taking into account indexation, already in December 2020.

Recall that Russian President Vladimir Putin said about the upcoming indexation of pensions during the annual big press conference. The Russian leader said that old-age insurance pensions for non-working pensioners in the Russian Federation will be indexed next year higher than inflation by 6.3%.

Earlier this year, Putin instructed the country’s government to submit proposals on the indexation of pensions for working pensioners by February 1.