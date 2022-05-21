Pensions, all increases coming for the month of July

Summer is approaching and the pensions they aim to become more and more full-bodied. And it is not just the disbursement of the 200 euro bonus approved by Draghi government. Other voices may in fact enrich the checks of taxpayers. Here is in detail what awaits us.

In July theInps will recognize retirees the classic additional sum denominated as fourteenth. As the site explains Here Finance “there fourteenth it is up to retirees of at least 64 years who have a income overall up to a maximum of 1.5 times the minimum annual pension of the Employee Pension Fund up to 2016 and up to 2 times the minimum annual pension of the Employee Fund from 2017 “.

July pensions, who is entitled to the fourteenth

It is therefore up to “those who this year will receive the 200 euro bonus according to the requirements published on the INPS website and to those who have anticipated their exit from work by a few years. Payment is made ex officio for pensioners of all managements on the basis of the incomes of previous years “.

But that is not all. In addition to fourteenth, for those who declare a total income of less than 35 thousand euros per year will also be entitled this year to the 200 euros bonus approved by the government against high prices and energy. The go-ahead for accreditation, for pensioners, will take effect from the month of July.

July pensions, the total calculation of the allowance

In short, two increases arrive in July: the bonus and the fourteenth. For the latter, the amount may vary depending on the contribution years. How it rebuilds Here Finance “for checks up to 1.5 times the minimum treatment, from 437 euros to 655 euros”; while “for grants from 1.5 times to 2 times the minimum treatment, from 336 to 504 euros”.



