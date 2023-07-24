Pensions, INPS starts testing a new system that will help over 65s fill out the application to leave the world of work

L’Inps is about to introduce a new tool to support the elderly of retirement age to help them in the procedures necessary to leave the world of work and receive the due allowance. The institution will address each individual individually over 65 not yet retired.

Read also: Pension reform, important news. Who will retire first (and who won’t)

Subscribe to the newsletter

