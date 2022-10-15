October pensions, new increases are coming to bring down the expensive prices

In October the early revaluation of the pension checks: in fact, in the next payslip, arriving between Saturday 1st November, for those who have been accredited at post offices, and Monday 3 November for those who receive the payment of the pension directly on the bank current, the revaluation scheduled at the beginning of 2023 will be brought forward.

What is meant though by revaluation? In simple terms: an increase in the pension allowance of 2%, between now and the end of the year. And why will millions of Italians soon receive a pension increase? The government, through the Aid decree bis, has thus implemented measures to help families cope with inflation, expensive energy and the loss of purchasing power. Among these also the revaluation of checks, which will increase by 2% from next month until December 2022. Now, thanks to a new circular, INPS has announced a series of clarifications.

Pensions October 2022, INPS clarifications

“With the arrival of autumn, on time we go back to talking about the revaluation of pensions. A topic of particular interest given the whirlwind increase in the cost of living. It is not for nothing that there are important news on pensions. Thanks to the provisions of the Aid Decree bis, approved by the Council of Ministers on 4 August, a further support measure is envisaged to allow retirees to counter the surge in inflation and the rise in energy bills “.

What’s it about? “Article 21 of the Aid Decree bis provides for the following two interventions: revaluation of 0.2% (result of the difference between 1.7% of estimated inflation and 1.9% of actual inflation) for all retirees to recover early inflation in 2021 as of November 1, 2022; payment for the months of October, November, December and thirteenth of a pension increase of 2% for pensioners who receive a check for a maximum amount of € 2,692 or € 35,000 per year “.

“From January 2023, the revaluation for all pensions, calculated on the provisional data of inflation 2022 which is currently growing strongly “, the Institute continues.” The pension payments provided by INPS are subjected annually – the note continues – to a revision of the amounts so that they are more adequate to the cost of living. This revision is called equalization and has the objective of protecting the purchasing power of pensions against the increase in the rate of inflation “.

“Equalization is applied to all types of pension treatment disbursed by the public pension, regardless of whether they are integrated into the minimum treatment. The equalization is usually applied in January of each year on the basis of the increases in the annual consumer price index ascertained by Istat. For example, for the current year the percentage of variation for the calculation of the equalization of pensions is equal to 1.7% from 1 January 2022 “, explains INPS.

“Let us remember, however, that -inpsla ri explainspension valuation cannot exceed a certain limit to avoid representing an excessive cost for the State and for this reason it is partially applied beyond a certain threshold. Increases: how much will they be and who are they entitled to? With the new measures envisaged by the Government, pension allowances will increase to different degrees according to the different income brackets “.

Pensions October 2022, that’s how much the increases will be

“In detail, the calculation is made on the basis of the equalization percentages provided for the revaluation of pensions according to the following criteria: 100% of the revaluation index for pensions up to 4 times the minimum treatment. In this case the increase will be 2% plus the balance; 90% of the revaluation index for pensions between 4 and 5 times the minimum treatment; 75% of the revaluation index for pensions over 5 times the minimum treatment “, continues the note of the Institute.

“The expected increases will be a maximum of € 52.44 per month as regards the advance of 2% on the revaluation of January 2023. About 16 million citizens are affected by the early revaluation of pensions, i.e. all those who receive: pension provided by public security, self-employment management, substitute management, exempt, exclusive, supplementary; direct, indirect, survivor’s pension “, continues the note.

Pensions October 2022, the new forms of support for pensioners against expensive energy

According to the INPS “the changes introduced by the Aid Decree bis they foreshadow a further form of economic support for retirees. To help its users to clarify the new measures and how pension checks are changing, INPS provides a series of easily accessible digital tools. These include the possibility of consulting the pension slip online. The service allows you to check in real time the amount of pension payments paid by the Institute each month and what are the items and reasons why this amount may vary. Therefore, on the subject of early retirement revaluation, it will be possible to check one’s own payslip and the relative increases envisaged by the new legislation “, continues the note from the Institute.

“Also available from mobile devices, the service accessed from the inps.it site through authentication with Spid, CIE or CNS, it allows you to consult – explains INPS – various useful functions including the display of the payslip and the comparison between different payslips, in order to always have under control the amounts of the monthly checks and your situation pension “.

“Not only that. With a view to rmaking services increasingly accessible, modern and inclusive the new features of the App IO are available for users, the single platform for public administration services, including notifications for payment orders for pension benefits “, concludes the INPS note.

Subscribe to the newsletter

