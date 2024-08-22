Pensions, the Meloni government will include various bonuses in the budget to encourage people to stay in work

In the coming days the work for the Budget Law 2025. One of the critical points, as often happens, is pensions. The Alloy asks Quota 41 with reduced allowance while Go Italy pushes for the minimum allowances. The Meloni Government he would therefore be thinking about new bonuses for those who leave work later.

As reported by Fanpage.it, they will expire this year Social Bee, Woman Option (although with much more stringent requirements) and Quota 103. For 2025 there are several ideas on the table but funds are scarce. In any case, incentives to delay leaving work are being considered, such as a salary increase in exchange for a few more years in the office along the lines of Maroni bonus. In this case, the amount that would normally be paid to INPS or private social security institutions remains in the paycheck.

There is also talk of incentives to stay in the workplace for certain categories such as armed forces. Today the doctorsfor example, can work until age 72 and the years after reaching age 68 are counted with a higher value for the pension.

Among the hypotheses there is also a mechanism that will allow employees to pay part of the TFR into private pension fundsThe intervention, supported by the League, would mainly concern young people under 35 who have irregular work.