More protests in France against the pension reform. Protesters blocked the Rennes motorway ring road very early this morning, a few hours after the start of new demonstrations, for the tenth day, called throughout the country. Protesters, many wearing yellow vests, erected barricades and lit fires. At least one car was burned, although an eyewitness contacted by Reuters said it had been taken from a scrap yard and did not belong to a motorist. The blockade of the artery lasted about ten hours with many inconveniences for the commuter motorists, then the demonstrators went to join the demonstrations in the city.



