Pensions | More Finns are dying than expected, and a surprising side effect of the phenomenon may be an increase in the retirement age

If the increase in mortality remains a temporary phenomenon, due to the technical details of the pension system, it can increase the retirement age of Finns retiring from 2030 by more than half a year at most.

Finns life expectancy is decreasing this year for the second year in a row. More Finns have died than expected, and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and other causes on the change are so far unclear.

Read more: The life expectancy of 65-year-olds fell historically

If an exceptionally high mortality rate remains a temporary phenomenon for a few years, it will have a side effect on the pension system, according to the Swedish Pensions Agency. The temporary increase in mortality would permanently raise the minimum legal retirement age of working-age Finns.

As of 2030, the retirement age of the age groups that will retire may rise by more than half a year higher than expected due to the mortality spike.

Surprising the connection is due to the fact that the retirement age will be tied to life expectancy starting in 2030. Before then, the retirement age will be gradually raised to 65, and if the life expectancy of Finns increases after that, the retirement age will continue to rise.

By connecting the retirement age to life expectancy, the aim is to ensure that the financing of the pension system is not jeopardized due to an increase in the time spent in retirement.

The mortality of the years 2020–2024 is relevant because, according to the law, these years are used as a reference point when determining the retirement age of all age groups retiring from 2030.

If life expectancy is lower than usual between 2020 and 2024 due to a temporary mortality spike, its return to normal will permanently raise the retirement age starting in 2030.

If, on the other hand, high mortality remains a permanent phenomenon, there will be no effect of raising the retirement age.

of the Pension Security Center senior mathematician Kaarlo Reipas calculated at the request of Helsingin Sanomat that the retirement age of Finns would rise seven months higher than expected if the mortality rate remains at this year’s level until the end of 2024 and then returns to the pre-2020 career.

If, on the other hand, the mortality rate were to return to its pre-2020 career at the beginning of next year, the retirement age would rise three months higher than expected.

A faster-than-expected increase in the retirement age would seem to be a loss if it was due to a temporary increase in mortality in the comparison period between 2020 and 2024.

According to Reippaa, the effects on the individual would be mitigated if the so-called life expectancy factor, which cuts the level of pensions starting at the same time, would be relaxed. So you should work longer, but your pension would be slightly higher.