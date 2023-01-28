February 2023 pensions, increases postponed: what’s going on

TO February no increases in pensions: the revaluation of checks (over 4 times the minimum) will be postponed to the following month. In fact, INPS will provide only to March the revaluation and arrears for pensions above 2101.52 euros. In fact, in the note issued in the past, the Social Security Institute writes: “Since January 1, INPS has attributed the revaluation of pensions and welfare benefits to the extent of 100% to all users who have obtained payment in 2022 installments pension for an amount less than or equal to 2101.52 euros”.

Pensions 2023, increases coming in March: that’s for whom

Subscribe to the newsletter

