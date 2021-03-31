Pensions Men raise about 400 euros more pension than women on average – the largest pensions are paid in Kauniainen

The average pension in 2020 was 1,762 euros per month. Kauniainen had an 80 per cent higher monthly pension than the rest of the world on average.

Finns The average monthly pension received last year was almost 50 euros, says the Finnish Center for Pensions. The growth was slightly higher than a year earlier, when pensions increased by almost 40 euros.

The average pension in 2020 was 1,762 euros per month. The average pension for men was almost 2,000 euros, which is about 400 euros, or a quarter more than for women. These are gross amounts.

On average, the largest pensions were paid in Uusimaa, where the average pensions as the only province exceeded the limit of 2,000 euros. The second was Åland with about 1,880 euros. The smallest pensions, on the other hand, were paid in Southern and Central Ostrobothnia, where the average was EUR 1,550 on both sides.

At the municipal level, Kauniainen was still in its own class, where the average pension was 3,180 euros. In Kauniainen, the average pension received by men exceeded 4,300 euros.

The second largest average pension was enjoyed in Espoo for about 2,370 euros and the third largest in Helsinki for almost 2,190 euros. Kirkkonummi, Sottunga, Mariehamn and Kerava also exceeded the EUR 2,000 ghost limit.

For seniors The share of the population aged 16 and over was the lowest in Uusimaa and Åland, while the highest was in Southern Savonia, Kainuu and Kymenlaakso.

By municipality, the fewest pensioners were found in Liminga, next door to Oulu, and the most in Rautavaara, on the outskirts of Northern Savonia.

“The share of pensioners increased slightly in all other provinces except Pirkanmaa,” says the Statistics Manager of the Finnish Center for Pensions Tiina Palotie-Heino in the bulletin.

The average pension describes the average monthly pension of those receiving an employment or national pension.

The number of people receiving a disability pension decreased slightly. In 2020, more than 190,000 Finns received it, or six per cent of the working-age population.

According to the Finnish Center for Pensions, the total pension expenditure in 2020 was EUR 33 billion. Of this amount, almost 29.7 billion were occupational pensions and 2.5 billion were pensions paid by Kela.