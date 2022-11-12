Pensions, Male Option with Female Option thanks to the Meloni government? Reform news

Early retirement at 58 years thanks to the new Man option 2023? It is the hypothesis being examined by the Meloni government against the return to the Fornero Law which leads to the staircase of the 67 years old (old age pension, which will progressively increase if life expectancy increases) with contributory seniority of at least 20 years. Man option in the wake of Woman option (which has existed for years) instead give the possibility of leaving the world of work at 58 or 59, but giving up part of the pension which should be calculated with the contribution system, ie only on the basis of the contributions actually paid up to those years. There reduction on the allowance it would range from about 13 to 30%. It should be remembered that the Woman Option (expiring but towards the extension) allows you to retire with 35 years of contributions and 58 years of age (if employed) or 59 years of age (if self-employed).

Pensions, Man Option and Quota 41: the issues of the Meloni government

Man option it is a possibility in view of 2023 or one pension reform broader in view of 2024. Let’s not forget that the measure so dear to Salvini’s League that it would like to introduce remains on the table share 41 for all: ie pension at any age with 41 years of contributions. Currently, the ordinary early retirement is in force, that is retirementregardless of age, with 42 years and 10 months of contributions (for men) or 41 years and 10 months of contributions (for women).

Pensions, quota 102 becomes quota 103 or 104?

The Meloni government should renew share of 102 pensions (who took the inheritance of quota 100 introduced by the Giallorossi government), perhaps filing it in Odds 103 (41 years of contributions and 62 years of age or 42 years of contributions and 61 years of age) o Odds 104 (41 years of contributions and 63 years of age). Towards confirmation also theApe social (for some categories of disadvantaged workers) which allows you to retire with 63 years of age and 30 years of contributions or 36 depending on the case.

