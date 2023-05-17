The technique was supposed to make life simpler and lighter and, on the contrary, it seems to place us in a state of uncertainty and difficulty

Will we ever get a pension? This is the question of many young people without a job with a permanent contract, precarious and often with an uncertain future. Population decline and crisis together with inflation and war impose uncertainty and fear of an increasingly disturbing future. Then let’s add the announcements of an artificial intelligence ready to “steal” our work and the game is done. The technique was supposed to make life easier and lighter and, on the contrary, it seems to place us in a state of uncertainty and difficulty such that depression, anxiety and an ever-increasing existential emptiness impose questions on what future we are building.

There is a perspective, and it passes from a vision whereby life returns to being of a community and not an individualistic type, let’s start with the question of pensions and try to understand if there are other solutions for the Meloni government other than raising the retirement age . Let’s start from reality: we are in an economic crisis, families are scared for the future of their children who, as the data tell us, are “stuck” at home due to high costs (expensive rents, for example).

The employment crisis is constantly increasing and the government’s response is to raise the retirement age. What if there was another way? Let’s go back to looking at society as a large community where everything is interconnected and let’s launch a pact between the state, companies and workers. We are convinced that in order to get out of the crisis and solve some problems, the logic with which we have proceeded up to now needs to be changed.

The idea is this: let a person about to retire have the choice of being able to stay in the company half-time while maintaining the same salary, therefore higher than the pension he would receive. The company maintains one trained worker without paying him the contributions that would cover the hiring of a young man to work alongside the elderly.

The advantages? The state saves on retirement, so it has no costs. The older worker remains active and productive by receiving more money than he would receive in retirement. The company would not suffer from the lack of an expert person during the handover to a young worker. Youth unemployment would be brought down, giving hope of a better future to young people and families.

The whole of society would benefit from it because it is the kids who spend the most and therefore it would contribute to an increase in consumption. A new social pact, a new approach and perhaps a little courage.

