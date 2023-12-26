Pensions, the crux of Quota 103: this is why those who choose it risk losing a lot

The government Melons intervened on pensionsthe new mechanism will actually allow this to be done request for the advance release in 2024 but concretely then the real conclusion of the working career will take place only the following year: in 2025. In fact – we read in Repubblica – the ordinary rules of the Fornero law to retire. Who will even be able to move up – between Quota 103, Women's Option, Social Ape – resign: the release is postponed to 2025 due to posts and windows introduced in the second maneuver of the Meloni government. And the check will also be lower with the new caps and penalties. The ordinary channels will be the same as alwayseffective from 2012. You go into an old age pension 67 years old with at least 20 years of paid contributions.

While for the early retirement – continues Repubblica – it takes 42 years and 10 months of contributions (one less for women), regardless of age. The tightening decided by the government will flow into the flexible early exit channels that have been extended by one year, but also all penalized. For example Quota 1013the allowance will ultimately be lower than Quota 100 and Quota 102. A ceiling will then be applied to the allowance, equal to four times the minimum: it means that the pension it cannot exceed €2,394 gross per month, until reaching the age of 67, i.e. the ordinary requirement for old age. Therefore, for five years the check will be cut and the lost money will never be recovered.

