The General Pension and Social Security Authority has identified three legal cases in which a citizen who is insured with the authority has the right to retire due to lack of health fitness for work, the most prominent of which is the termination of the service of the insured due to total disability that prevents, completely and permanently, between him and the practice of any profession or work that he earns, with Obligation to prove disability by the decision of the competent medical committee, stressing that it is required to benefit from the “medical retirement” that he should not have a disability before his appointment and registration with the authority, unless his health condition worsened due to this disability, in a way that led to the termination of his service and this was proven by the decision of the committee.

In detail, the authority launched an awareness and guidance campaign on its official platforms on social networking sites, to familiarize insured citizens working for government and private agencies with the concept, causes and mechanisms of medical retirement, during which it confirmed that “medical retirement” is a result of a lack of health fitness to work, due to any type of disease. that hinder the insured from continuing to perform his work duties, and this may sometimes be the result of a total or partial disability that afflicts the insured during his work period, whether the injury is due to work or a natural injury, explaining that these diseases and injuries are covered by social insurance, so that If the insured is exposed to it while he is at work, and it hinders his ability to work, he shall be referred to retirement and the pension due to him shall be paid.

During the campaign titled “Today’s insurance protects you from tomorrow’s risks,” the authority identified three legal cases in which the insured has the right to retire due to lack of health fitness for work, the first of which is the termination of the insured’s service due to total disability, which completely and permanently prevents him from practicing any profession or work He earns from him, and the second is the termination of service in the government sector due to lack of health fitness for service, and the last case is termination of service in the private sector for health reasons, noting that these cases need to be proven by the decision of the competent medical committee, so that the decision of the committee is prior to the date of termination of the service of the insured.

The authority stressed that in the previous three cases, the disability must be proven during the period of the insured being covered by the provisions of Federal Law No. (7) of 1999 for Pensions and Social Security and its amendments, and that the insured should not have been disabled before appointment, and be registered with the authority, unless his health condition worsened due to This inability, in a way that led to the termination of his service, was proven by the committee’s decision.

The authority defined the meaning of the term “work injury” as meaning the injury resulting from an accident to which the insured was exposed while performing his work or because of it, or the injury as a result of an accident suffered by the insured during the period of going to work or returning from it, in addition to the occupational disease resulting from the nature of the materials used. Resulting from exhaustion or stress from work, pointing out that the insured who suffers a work injury is entitled to a retirement pension if the injury leads to total disability, and the beneficiaries receive a pension in the event of the death of the insured, regardless of the length of service.

electronic calculator

The General Pension and Social Security Authority confirmed that it has provided its customers with an electronic calculator to calculate the pension or reward, whether for an actual or hypothetical period of service, so that the accuracy of the results depends on the validity of the data entered, and the data extracted is preliminary until it is confirmed by the Authority, confirming the existence of other benefits other than the pension For the insured and the beneficiaries, in cases of death and total disability, as a result of a work injury, at the rate of 75,000 dirhams, paid to the pensioner who suffers total disability as a result of a work injury, or to his heirs upon death.

