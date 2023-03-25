France, Macron does not give up on pensions

Emmanuel Macron, in the storm of popular protests, is acting as an authoritative leaderespecially when he points out that sovereignty belongs to the electoral people, not to the tumultuous crowd, today, on pensions and yesterday with the Yellow Vests.

Jacques Chirac withdrew the pension reform due to street protests and sank into total immobility. According to Giulianone Ferrara, who spends long periods in Paris, that of the Gaullist leader, “enemy” of Mitterrand (both more charismatic than the current President, like Hollande and Sarkozy), was a strange form of flattery of France, the most extraordinary of dissimulative methods of contempt, le mépris, the most widespread word today.

Macron – defined by his many opponents as the “Mépresident”, no longer the “President of the rich” – is different from Chirac. And he is proving to be a liberal reformist, who snubs the polls, clearly unfavorable to him. And he does not intend to leave power to the daughter of the old fascist Jean-Marie Le Pen nor to Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the haughty maximalist tribune, who told a policeman: “La République c’est moi!”.

