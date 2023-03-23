Pension reform in France, 320 demonstrations planned across the country, “yellow vests” expected. Security forces on high alert

Nine days of protests and demonstrations across France after the president Emmanuel Macron launched the pension reform. Meanwhile, a poll on Macron’s speech on TV to defend the law, in which he reiterated the need to proceed with reform and trust in Elisabeth Borne’s government, reveals that more than 70% of the French were not convinced by his words and, that, indeed, the president was rejected. “If for the good of the country I have to pay the price of unpopularity, I will do it,” Macron said anyway.

According to the secretary of the CGT, Philippe Martinez, the lack of openness of the president “has increased anger”. That of March 23 is the first day of strikes organized nationwide since the law was adopted without going through a parliamentary vote, using article 49.3 of the constitution.

Public transport strikes they will concern the subway drivers, called to join the strike en masse. With regard to the railway network, only half of the high-speed trains and a third of the regional ones are expected to circulate.

Already last night hundreds of people demonstrated spontaneously in Paris, Lyon and Lille. The police expect today the demonstrations will see the participation of 600-800 thousand people on 320 different occasions, of which between 40 and 70 thousand in Paris, where the demonstration will leave from the Place de la Bastille in the direction of the Opera at 2 pm.

The participation of a few hundred protesters from the movement is also expected “Gilets jaunes”, and the security services are on early alert because there are fears of unrest. In the school, 40-50% enrollment is expected in the primary schools, and many work stoppages are expected in the energy sectors.

