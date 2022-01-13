Thursday, January 13, 2022
Pensions Long covid is already visible in pension decisions: Ilmarinen granted four disability pensions due to prolonged coronary heart disease

January 13, 2022
Ilmarinen estimates that the number of applications for disability pensions from prolonged coronary heart disease will increase this year.

Occupational pension company Last year, he was granted four invalidity pensions due to prolonged coronary heart disease. One of the invalidity pensions granted was permanent.

In a disability application received by Ilmarinen last year, the cause of the aftermath caused by the coronavirus was fifteen applications.

In addition, the applicants had many underlying diseases predisposing to a serious coronavirus infection, and the applicants were, on average, close to retirement age, the pension insurer says.

“The number of applications at Ilmarinen has been so small that it is difficult to accurately predict the future development of disability pensions caused by the corona. However, I believe that the number of applications will increase this year,” says Ilmarinen Kristiina Halonen in the bulletin.

In all Ilmarinen received about 10,500 new disability pension applications last year. The number of applications decreased by five per cent from the previous year, and the number decreased for the second year in a row.

The number of new disability pensions granted at Ilmarinen was 8% lower than in the previous year.

The most common reasons for disability pensions granted at Ilmarinen were mental disorders and musculoskeletal disorders.

Invalidity pensions for mental health reasons fell by 15 per cent. In other disease groups, disability pensions also decreased.

“It is difficult to analyze what the effect of the corona is in the statistics and what is not. However, it is unlikely that the health and working capacity of Finns would have improved so significantly during the Korona period, as the statistics on disability pensions and rehabilitation applications tell us,” Halonen says.

