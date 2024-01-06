Pensions, what changes in 2024: ceilings and amounts recalculated. Leaving early now costs more

The reform of pensions what the government has in mind is in fact already written. There are essentially two lines. The first. The retirement age is 67 years, and will gradually increase as life expectancy increases (in 2030 it will increase by one month, in 2040 by one year and one month). Anyone who works until old age will be eligible to the full allowance.

The second point, what will happen to those who want anticipate retirement? Whatever system is introduced, it will most likely have two cornerstones. The first is the contribution recalculation of the allowance. The amount of the pension, as written by the Messenger, will be lower, even by 20-25 percent. The second cornerstone has taken shape in the latest version of both Quota 103 and early retirement at 64 years of age for those who are entirely in the contributory system. This is a “cap” on the allowance. In the first case it was set at 4 times the minimum, in the second at five times.

A ceiling to be applied “for a period of time”, until you reach the age of 67. In short, the direction is to push more and more people to work until they reach the age of old age, making the use of any slide expensive. In this context it would probably not be prohibitive to even orient yourself Quota 41 asked by League. If the check is recounted with the most penalizing system currently used for calculating young people's pensions, the mechanism should hold.

READ ALSO: Confindustria, battle over the Bonomi post. Garrone challenges Gozzi, Orsini ahead

It is probably that principle of “justice” to which he referred Giorgia Meloni. Until now, it has been young people who have paid the price for the sustainability of social security system, with a more penalizing (but fair) calculation method of their checks. Now the effort will be required of anyone who wants to retire early.

On the front familiesInstead, Il Messaggero reports, the executive has put a billion euros on the table. Among the new features is the fact that the State will pay i social security contributions paid by the worker for mothers with two children or more and that nursery schools will be free from the second child onwards. “We want to establish – he said Melons presenting the maneuver – that a woman who gives birth to at least two children has already offered an important contribution to society and therefore the State partly compensates by paying the contributions”.

The choice of decontribution, but also of free kindergartenarises from the observation, as stated several times by the Minister for Equal Opportunities, Eugenia Roccellaciting Istat findings, “that a family with two children remains the desire most frequently expressed by Italian women but is unable to be realised”.

READ ALSO: China, war against European liquors. Stocks plummet, Campari also drops

A measure that at the same time was also put in place to combat the many resignation from work, as evidenced by the data, which mothers are increasingly forced to do. The package to help families also includes the strengthening of parental leave: mother or father will be able to take leave from work for ten months.

Previously, as he writes the messengerthe first month of leave from work was 30% of the salary and in the last budget law it was increased to 80% of the salary salary, with the new maneuver the second month goes from 30% to 60% of the salary. Furthermore, investments in government bonds are separated from the calculation Isee given that this choice to manage savings is usually made by families.

Subscribe to the newsletter

