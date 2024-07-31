The General Authority for Pensions and Social Insurance announced the launch of the “Advanced System for Proactive Financial Planning” project, called “Wafra”, as part of the second round of transformational projects.

The project aims to raise the level of financial knowledge among the categories covered by pension laws, through implementing training programs, educational workshops, and awareness campaigns that focus on raising awareness of the principles of sound proactive financial planning, the culture of early savings and investment, and their impact on achieving financial and social stability for insured persons and their families after retirement.

Transformational projects reflect the vision of the UAE government and its wise leadership in adopting innovative, qualitative government models that move the country towards the future and enhance its competitiveness.

Transformational projects are characterised by achieving a significant impact in all sectors within short periods of time. The models of these projects are characterised by their different implementation mechanisms, keeping pace with global changes, focusing on strengthening partnerships and integrating roles, adopting proactivity in performance, and employing technology to accelerate and facilitate the work of government institutions to serve the UAE community and empower people as the main goal of development, which represents a fundamental element of stability and the civilisational and social development of societies.

The “Wafra” transformation project focuses on achieving the objectives of an important axis of this vision, which is to make the UAE society the most prosperous society, which supports the competitiveness of the UAE and achieves its strategic direction towards building a proud nation that supports the prosperity of citizens during the next ten years.

In line with the implementation mechanisms of these projects, based on strengthening partnerships and achieving integration of roles, the Authority signed two agreements in cooperation with the main partners in the project, namely the Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy, at the level of designing and developing training programs, and the “Jahez” platform, the digital platform for developing future skills to provide and display training and awareness workshops, as it is the largest digital platform that provides recorded courses and live and interactive “Master Class” sessions, to prepare government talents for the future, enhance their contribution to the development of government work, and consolidate the global competitiveness of the UAE.

“Wafrah” aims to qualify and train 10,000 insured persons registered with the Authority, whether new or with up to 20 years of service, in addition to eligible university students entering the labor market who are about to graduate, to raise awareness of financial planning by 70%, through the Authority implementing educational training programs in investment and savings through a sustainable learning journey prepared and arranged by specialists in these fields; targeting to empower citizens with the cognitive tools necessary to manage the economic aspect of their lives, and through campaigns that focus on educating them about the principles of sound proactive financial planning, and empowering them cognitively with the tools of early savings and investment and other matters related to the training axes to achieve the transformational target that is based on achieving awareness of financial knowledge by 60%.

The focus will be on ensuring that the targeted groups benefit through coordination with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, business owners in the public and private sectors, higher education institutions in the country, and the media to empower them and provide them with the knowledge and skills necessary for proactive financial planning, and encourage them to adopt the best sound financial practices to achieve economic and social stability for them and their families on a wider scale in the future when they reach the post-retirement stage.

The “Wafra” project was implemented in three phases. The first phase began in November 2023 with the preparation of financial planning programs according to the targeted educational and job categories. This was followed in January 2024 by the phase of adopting awareness programs in savings and investment in coordination with the relevant authorities, until this July, which is the phase of launching two programs in proactive financial planning, namely savings and investment.

The project’s axes include raising awareness of the individual’s personal life cycle, desires and needs, and integrating the knowledge generated from this into the financial decision-making process, defining the terms of financial products and services for their cognitive role in the financial planning process for the future, defining the terms of financial decision-making as a fundamental pillar in the future planning process, whether at the level of savings or investment, money management terms and employing the processes related to these terms in various economic and investment activities, debt management, facing financial difficulties and means of overcoming financial challenges, and the role of financial assistance and advice in correcting, improving and directing people towards the optimal procedures in managing and investing money.

The project also focuses on other axes, including introducing the laws of the General Authority for Pensions and Social Insurance and the benefits and advantages it provides, which contribute to improving retirement options, raising awareness of available investment options and the wealth management process, and how these options contribute to supporting people’s lives financially after retirement, and finally raising awareness of the requirements of life after retirement and understanding future needs and the role of early financial planning in achieving these needs upon reaching the post-retirement stage.