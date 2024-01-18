The General Authority for Pensions and Social Security announced the launch of its first awareness campaign for the current year, under the slogan “Know your law.”

The campaign aims to focus on raising awareness of the new Law No. 57 of 2023, compared to the current Law No. 7 of 1999, the provisions of which still apply to the current insured who subscribed to the Authority before October 31, 2023.

The Director of the Government Communications Office, Dr. Maysaa Rashid Ghadeer, confirmed that the Authority gives great importance to raising awareness among the target groups about the law, and providing them with information that enables them to understand their insurance position when they wish to make any decisions related to social insurance, and what will ultimately result in them receiving a final bonus. Service or pension.

She said that awareness of the laws implemented by the Authority is an urgent necessity because of their direct impact on the professional, employment and living path of the insured and retirees, all the way to those entitled to the pension, which requires the insurer to be familiar with all the information related to these laws in order to achieve the maximum possible benefit from the insurance benefits provided by the federal pension laws. .

She called on the beneficiaries of the laws, and those registered under the Authority’s umbrella, to follow the awareness programs and campaigns it implements, and its outcomes are published in the media and social media channels.

The Authority’s launch of the first campaign this year reflects its keenness to raise awareness of the new law, the launch of which was announced at the end of last year, and its application to new entrants to employers covered by the Authority from October 31, 2023.

The authority pointed out the importance of the groups covered by both laws not mixing their texts or the scope of their application, as it noticed, through the initial evaluation of the interaction of customers with the published news about the new Law No. 7 of 2023, that there is a kind of confusion and an inability to distinguish between the rules regulating the process of subjection and inclusion of both. The two laws, and therefore the Authority chose for this campaign the slogan “Know Your Law,” with the aim of urging the insured to investigate, research and become knowledgeable about the law subject to its provisions and the rules and provisions related to it.

The campaign’s awareness methods will include publishing press releases and social media posts, producing videos, implementing awareness workshops, raising awareness through e-mail registered with the authority’s employers, live broadcast programs on Instagram, awareness programs on radio and television, and competitions. And others.

The Authority urges the groups targeted by awareness to interact with the campaign materials and share comments and inquiries with the Authority through any of its channels.