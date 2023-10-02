The General Pensions and Social Security Authority announced the launch of its latest campaign for this year under the slogan “End it Right,” which aims to familiarize the insured with the technical and legal issues related to this decision, and to enable them to obtain the best insurance benefits and advantages in the pension law upon the end of their service, in order to enable the insured To make better decisions regarding termination of their services.

Dr. Maysa Rashid Ghadeer, Director of the Government Communications Office, said that the “End it Right” campaign comes within the plans of the Authority’s Government Communications Office to educate beneficiaries about the most important insurance matters related to the pension law, noting that launching the campaign at this time is compatible with the movement of people, which often What accompanies the end of a career year and the beginning of a new year, and hence the focus was on delivering our messages to the insured who chose well at the beginning, to also choose well at the end, so that they can obtain the best insurance benefits and privileges upon termination of their services.

She added that the campaign’s topics will focus on three main axes, the first of which relates to years of service and how to employ them to obtain the best insurance features and benefits. This axis will focus on addressing the privileges granted to the insured for the periods of service he spends and the role of these periods in improving his insurance benefits at the end of his service. .

She indicated that the second axis will focus on the services that the insured can employ to serve the end-of-service decision, whether the end of service leads to him receiving a pension or a reward. In this context, the focus will be on awareness of the annexation and purchase services as they are among the services that contribute to increasing pension rates. Upon retirement or completion of the stipulated period for obtaining a pension, the benefit exchange system and “Shork” will also be addressed as tools that also help achieve this.

She explained that the campaign will focus in its third axis on how to calculate the pension and end-of-service reward and explain them in detail so that the insured can know the value of his pension or reward for an actual or hypothetical period of service if he decides to retire or end his service now or in the future.

Ghadeer called on the public to follow the campaign through the Authority’s media and social media channels, noting that most multimedia means will be used in order to facilitate and simplify the materials presented about the campaign, and to achieve the desired awareness goals of its launch.