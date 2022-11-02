Pensions, late transfers: it is yellow

Moments of panic this morning, November 2, among the many Italian retirees. Checks that are automatically credited around midnight on the night between the 1st and 2nd of the month have not yet arrived. And many start to worry: Has the INPS closed the strings of the stock exchange? Obviously not, and the situation is in the process of normalizing. The recalculation of inflation, which is necessary since pension checks are indexed to the rate of increase in prices, have slowed the procedures. Which should start again in the next few hours. But what a fear.



