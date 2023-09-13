Pensions, the latest idea is the relay between older and younger workers. Here’s how it would work

The government Melons works at maneuver and we look for a square on pensions, the hypotheses on the table at the moment are different but the latest news represents something new. The executive would like to implement some sort of generational relay with the ultimate goal of being a final neutral cost for the company. The idea – we read in Il Messaggero – is that of a part-time job before retirement. With the hours halved in the last ones two (or four) years before withdrawal. And together, the “facilitated” hiring of under 35s. Together with the tax relief on thirteenth wages and the increase in minimum pensions. It’s at Quota 103which will also be extended to 2024. The turnover rule was excluded at the last moment from the Made in Italy decree.

As Minister Adolfo explained Ursus“allows the pensioner to train a young person under 35 for two years, who is then hired with a permanent contract“. With a “neutral” final cost for the company. In the sense that the sum of the costs of the new hire and the part-time early retiree must not exceed the full salary of the latter.

