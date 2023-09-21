Pensions | “Kuna’s collapse would be a possibility” – Keva starts investing pension money with an even greater risk

Keva, Finland’s largest occupational pension insurer, is aiming for a higher long-term return by raising the risk level.

Public Keva, the sector’s employee pension fund investor, has decided to increase the risk level of its investment portfolio of tens of billions of euros and plans to invest even more in stocks considered risky.

Finland’s largest occupational pension insurer announced the decision made by its board on Thursday. The market value of Keva’s investments is approximately EUR 64 billion.

Keva aims for the equity weighting of the investment assets by increasing the long-term return higher than the current one.

The board of the pension institution has been thinking about increasing the risk level of the investment portfolio for a few years. There has also been a public discussion about the risk levels of private sector occupational pension insurance companies.

“The general feeling is that it would be better to get higher investment returns, without having to raise pension contributions,” said Keva’s CEO Jaakko Kiander at a news conference on Thursday.

See also Comment | The Finnish government found itself in an embarrassing gap in the energy package worth billions, and help came from Sweden Keva CEO Jaakko Kiander.

Spring the investment portfolio already currently has a share weight of approximately ten percentage points higher than that of occupational pension insurance companies, such as Ilmarinen and Varma, because it is not subject to the solvency rules of occupational pension insurance companies.

About 58 percent of Keva’s portfolio is currently invested in shares of listed and unlisted companies. The goal of the pension institution is to gradually increase the share weight of its portfolio by well over 60 percent within the next two years.

The capital-weighted real annual return on investment assets under Keva’s management has been 3.6 percent since the beginning of operations, and 4.8 percent without capital weighting.

With the change, Keva aims for long-term real returns on investment assets to rise by at least 0.3 percent per year.

“It doesn’t sound like much, but the financial impact is very significant over time,” said Keva’s investment director Ari Huotari.

If the yield increase were to materialize, it would reduce the need to increase pension contributions by 0.7–1.0 percentage points, according to Keva’s estimate. It means a few hundred million euros a year with the salary that Keva is responsible for.

Share weight withdrawal significantly increases the fluctuation of Keva’s investment assets in the short term. According to Kiander, Keva can withstand this because it does not have to meet certain solvency targets every year.

For example, in the darkest year of the financial crisis in 2008, the value of Keva’s investment portfolio would have decreased by about 30 percent if the investment portfolio’s share weight had been 70 percent. With a fifty percent share weight, the decline would have been 16 percent.

“The year 2008 was actually a very good buying opportunity. Even in this situation, when our purpose is to raise the risk level, a real market crash would be a perfect opportunity,” said Huotari.

Spring is a counter-cyclical investor, i.e. it buys shares when their value falls. Investment activities are organized in such a way that Investment experts focus on long-term returns.

“Relegation days are days of joy for us, while for others they are dark days,” said Keva’s operational director of investments Maria Eriksson.

Keva started financing pension funds in 1988. Of the 64 billion euros in investment assets, investment income is 46 billion euros.