Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Pensions | Keva’s pension payments were delayed due to OP’s disruption, payments will be transferred again normally

May 3, 2023
According to the OP, the technical problem concerning the payments has been fixed and the payments will be transferred normally again.

Employment pension insurer There were delays in the payment of Keva’s pensions and benefits on Wednesday, the pension institution announced on Wednesday.

“The payments have left Keva on time, but have not necessarily been transferred to all customers’ accounts yet,” Keva’s press release said in the morning.

The delays were related to a disruption in OP group’s payment traffic.

According to the OP, the technical glitch concerning the payments has now been fixed and the payments will be transferred normally again. Payments made during the disruption have also been forwarded to other banks, OP is told.

The OP group reported on the disturbance related to payments in the morning on Twitter. According to the bank, payments from the OP group to other banks were late.

“Payments also include salaries, pensions and benefits,” the bank tweeted on Wednesday morning.

