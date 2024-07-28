Pensions in Italy, an increasingly gray future: here’s how to get “bigger” checks

The future of Italy It is intended to have an audience of pensioners very high, the reasons are simply two: they don’t have children and the average lifespan has now settled at around 83.4 years; for men 81 years and for women 85.6 years. A statistical fact, the average European life expectancy is 81 years. The problem that we will have in the coming years is that of having a truly significant group of pensioners and it is necessary to find some trick to make people receive decent pensions, but above all that do not fall, as usual, on the state budgets. Here, then, is a proposal that I also wanted to analyze. The idea is to “copy” the Foundation ENASARCO (that of commercial agents) which has some very interesting parameters:









OK!, but how to finance a “kind” of additional pension? Obviously the first thing that comes to mind is to apply a tax, question: again? I would say at this point that we have an alternative, that is: “invest today to have the economic return tomorrow”. Always along the lines of the ENASARCO pension, this integration could be provided with the severance pay that is due to all people who have a dependent job.

In Italy there are approximately 15 million employees with a permanent contract and only for the sake of calculation I would like to make this proposal. Let’s suppose that an employee receives 1,500 euros a year in severance pay and pays it into the ADDITIONAL FUND over a period of 25 years, how much would the fund be? €1,500 x 15,000,000 x 25 years = €562,500,000,000 (562.5 billion). Would this be enough to pay additional pensions to future retired employees?

I would say that if well managed this ADDITIONAL FUND could be a source for the solution to the problem of “modest” pensions. I will stop here because the detail should be analyzed much more thoroughly and the competent body in this case is the State, perhaps through INPS or another ad hoc body. The proposal I did it, let’s hope that the parties, the two branches of Parliament and also the unions can help people who currently work live a more peaceful future. An old advertisement used to say: “it’s better to live well with two pensions than to get by with just one”.