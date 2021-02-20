The General Pensions and Social Security Authority called on the insured to be familiar with the provisions of the law when submitting the resignation, indicating that the end of service due to the resignation, the period of service the insured spent at work, and the age of the insured when submitting the resignation request, are variables that greatly affect the insurance benefits that The insured receives it upon the end of his services.

It indicated that the resignation was the main reason for most of the end of service benefits that were received by the authority in 2020, of which the number reached (5,090), of which (4,187) ended due to the resignation, and out of the total number of resignations, about (4,298) cases of end of service bonus were due, while ( 792) pension status.

The Authority indicated that the first thing that should be known when submitting the resignation request is that the end of service gratuity is not granted for the period of service of less than one year, noting that (949) cases of the total number of the end of service gratuity have not benefited from the reward because they have resigned for a period less than one year. Secondly, that the retirement pension is tied in the event that the insured does not meet the age requirement, as it is a condition for payment of the pension in the event of resignation that the insured must spend a period of (20) years with the age of fifty being met, and in the event that the age requirement is not met, the pension is assessed until he reaches Age.

The authority noted the importance of ensuring that the insured have fulfilled the period of service that qualifies for the pension before resigning, as files are received that have a few days left for their owners to reach the pension maturity period, and in these cases the Authority does not hesitate to communicate with the stakeholders to provide advice to them given the importance of the pension and its impact on their lives and their families , Indicating that (334) insured persons received an end-of-service gratuity for periods of up to 19 years and some months, while a few more months of continuing work qualified them to be entitled to the retirement pension.

In detail, the Commission said that the reasons for termination of service for reward recipients varied, as voluntary resignation was a reason for ending the services of (3,755) cases, and the resignation of reasons other than those mentioned in Article (16) of the law was a reason for the end of service of (492) cases, examples of which are the resignation resulting from Restructuring, mergers and acquisitions between companies, or resignations resulting from crises beyond the control of employers, such as those caused by the Corona pandemic and other reasons, and the closure of the company in the private sector was the cause of the end of the service of (18) cases, and the separation was a reason for the end of service ( 28 cases, and (5) cases were of reaching the age of referral to retirement.

The statistics showed the number of end-of-service bonus cases according to the period, as the number of cases for the period less than one year reached (949) cases, while the number of cases for the period exceeding one year and less than five years amounted to (2,479) cases, and the number of cases for the period of 6 years Up to 10 years (530) cases, and the number of end-of-service cases for the period from 11 years to 19 years and 11 months reached (334) cases, in addition to (6) cases that were transferred within the benefit exchange system and deserved a reward.

As for the cases of pension entitlement, the reasons for the end of service for this category varied, but the common factor between it and the category of beneficiaries for the reward was resignation, and the statistics indicate the end of services (432) cases due to resignation, (45) cases due to lack of health fitness to work, and (41) cases It ended with a federal decree, (188) cases of reaching age, two cases of dismissal and termination of service, a case in the private sector to close the company and declare its bankruptcy, (20) resignations for reasons other than those mentioned in Article (16) of the law, and (63) cases of entitlement to a pension Caused by death.

The Authority pointed out that the diversity of pension entitlement cases according to the period of service, as (200) pension status was due for periods of service ranging between 15 to 20 years, including 15 deaths that were raised to a period of 15 years, and (150) retirement status were due for periods of service that ranged between 21 and 25 years, and about (194) pension status was accrued for periods of service that ranged between 26 and 30 years of service, and (155) pension status was due for a period of service ranging between 31 to 35 years of service, and (69) pension status was accrued for a period of service that ranged between 36 and 40 years of service, and (21) pension cases were due for a period of service that ranged between 41 and 45 years of service, and (3) pension cases were due for a period of service that ranged between 46 and 50 years of service.





