Pensions | Investors say that free investment of pension contributions would make them millionaires – Expert doubts

Pensions|What would happen if Finns could decide for themselves where their pension money is invested? Would we become retirement millionaires?

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Finnish investors would like to decide on the investment of their pension contributions themselves. In the Swedish model, wage earners can invest 2.5% of their salary in a fund of their choice. Mikko Kautto of Eläketurvakeskus is skeptical about investors’ return calculations.

Should allow Finns to decide for themselves where their pension money will be invested for future pensions and could they get bigger pensions this way?

In investor circles, the demand comes up for this – whenever the pension system is talked about or a pension reform is underway, like right now.

Some of the young investors calculate that they could retire as millionaires if they could decide for themselves how to invest their pension payments.

For some, the Swedish model would also be sufficient, where wage earners can decide for themselves whether to invest a slice of a couple of percent.

Among other things, the CEO of the Helsinki Stock Exchange Henrik Husman and CEO of the Stock Exchange Foundation Sari Lounasmeri recently highlighted the Swedish model. Their background idea was to support domestic ownership in this way.

If Finns could become pension millionaires in this way, why haven’t we adopted such a model?

HS asked the CEO of the Pension Insurance Agency From Mikko Kauto would such models work in Finland and how realistic are the investors’ assumptions.

Kautto admits that the Finnish model is a rarity. In many other countries, personal pension accounts are used and the wage earner can decide for himself how to invest at least part of the pension payment.

“Considering that this is common elsewhere, there is little talk about it in Finland.”

Why hasn’t such a system been created in Finland?

According to Kauto, there are many reasons for that.

“Employers and employees in Finland have been satisfied with the Finnish occupational pension system. There are the same rules for benefits for everyone and the payment is largely the same, it’s solidarity.”

According to him, the Finnish system is also simpler to maintain and administer than individual pension accounts.

Mikko Kautto, CEO of the Pension Security Center, says that in Finland there is little talk about whether Finns could invest part of their pension contributions themselves.

in Sweden the model offering freedom of choice came into use twenty years ago, and since then wage earners have been able to decide for themselves in which fund the 2.5 percent slice of the pension contribution collected from the salary is invested.

There have been a huge number of funds available. It is also possible not to choose anything and settle for the so-called default fund, i.e. the state pension investment fund, which is a combined fund. The vast majority of Swedes have done so.

The Finnish and Swedish models are also different from each other. In Finland, there is a so-called benefit-based system in use, where the pension earned by the employee has been kept untouched, and the pension company’s task is to ensure that it can be paid, for example with investment returns.

Sweden, on the other hand, uses a calculated contribution-based model, where the pension is flexible according to how the economy and employment develop. The pension level can be adjusted lower if necessary, and pensions in Sweden do not enjoy asset protection in the same way as in Finland.

“ Some would save too little, some not at all, and some would make poor investment choices.

How about then the wild vision that the wage earner could take care of accumulating the entire pension by investing on his own?

The examples taken from the investor forums told of calculations in which a wage earner could save a pension pot of one million or even two million euros during a 40-year working career by investing the pension contribution collected from the median salary of three tons.

Could this be possible?

The starting point in the calculations made by the investors is the assumption that the wage earner would be able to invest the 24.4 percent occupational pension contribution collected from the entire salary, of which the employer pays the majority, i.e. 17.3 percent on average, and 7.15–8.65 percent of the employee’s salary is collected, depending on age.

The calculations assume an annual real return of seven percent as return on investments, i.e. a return adjusted for inflation. It is the long-term average return on stocks.

Is it that simple?

According to Kauto, a model in which the wage earner would have to decide on the investment of pension payments himself would not work because not everyone would start investing and would not be long-term. Some would save too little, some not at all, and some would make poor investment choices.

In that case, it would be necessary to think about how to guarantee minimum security and how to force people to participate. Some kind of rules and obligations would have to be built in any case, and you can’t just change the system like that.

Kautto is also skeptical of investors’ return calculations.

“It is hard to believe that such a system would be financially so superior that everyone would receive a seven percent annual real return for the entire saving period.”

He reminds that even professional pension company investors, who have diversified their investments globally and have access to all the world’s information on financial markets, are not capable of that.

The Pension Security Center makes its own calculations on the assumption that the annual real return on pension company investments is 3.5 percent and the nominal return is 5.5 percent.

The fact that the return is seven percent lower is due to the fact that pension companies cannot invest all their funds in shares that offer a better return, but which involve greater risk. They must invest the pension assets safely and in compliance with the solvency rules.

They can invests about half of the funds in shares and the rest for lower-risk investments such as interest and real estate investments.

“It’s hard to believe that any private investor would put all their own funds into stocks alone. At the latest, as the retirement years approach, the equity risk of investments should be reduced,” Kautto points out.

A person looks at stock exchange rates on the phone.

It is also worth noting that even though the stock market has offered an average annual real return of seven percent over a long period of time, there can also be long periods in between when the returns are clearly weaker or at a loss.

Although a long period of time usually fixes the problem, according to Kauto, the randomness of the timing is also important. With bad luck, the wage earner’s saving period and the need to start increasing his savings, i.e. pension, coincides with a bad time in the market and the pension is weaker than expected.

According to Kauto, such randomness in the pension system is not an acceptable feature, but old age security must be stable and predictable. When you want such features, you have to compromise on investment returns.

According to Kauto, it is also impossible for a wage earner who invests his own pension funds to know the number of years he will live. Will the pension money be enough if he lives older than expected? In the statutory occupational pension system, an index-protected pension is sufficient until death, regardless of the pension period.

Is it is the finnish system expensive when the pension contribution from salary is 24.4 percent? This is also often criticized on investment forums.

Comparison between countries is difficult because the systems are so different.

In Finland, there is only a statutory pension and for that a pension contribution collected from the salary, which is 24.4 percent and the majority of which is paid by the employer.

For example, in Sweden, in addition to the statutory pension, an employee can receive an industry-specific pension, which the labor market organizations have agreed upon. For that, a separate pension payment is collected from the salary.

In Sweden, the statutory pension payment is 18.5 percent of the salary, but the total payment can reach up to 30 percent with a good income, when the sector-specific so-called occupational pension.

Of many young people feel it is unfair that they have to pay the pensions of those who are already retired.

This does not mean that the system is broken, but this is exactly how it is supposed to work. The working generation pays the pensions of the retired, and only a small part can be funded to wait for their own retirement years.

There would be no problem in Finland if the younger age groups were as large as the older ones. There would be enough payers. The problem arises from the fact that a smaller group has to finance the pensions of the previous, older age groups.

The fact that we ended up with such a distribution system is due to history. The aim of the model was to prevent poverty in old age.

Earlier, in the 1930s, an individual pension account model was also tried in Finland, where everyone saved their own future pension into the account of the National Pension Service, from which they would later get it back with interest.

However, it had to be abandoned when inflation started galloping, there was a war, and the deposits were not protected and it was not possible to ensure the availability of salary information anyway. This model also failed to solve old-age poverty, i.e. financing the living of elderly people already at retirement age.

This was solved with the distribution system that was introduced.