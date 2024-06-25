The General Authority for Pensions and Social Security, as part of its efforts to develop its services, and as part of the third cycle of developing services 2.0, announced the introduction of new improvements to the insured’s registration service, including allowing the application to be returned to employers to re-attach the required documents if they were not attached when submitting the registration application. Instead of rejecting it and asking them to resubmit it again.

The Authority explained that the previous procedure was based on rejecting applications that did not meet the necessary documents and removing them from the system in order to avoid affecting service indicators, while requiring employers to re-submit the application again.

Statistics indicate that the percentage of rejected transactions within the registration service during the first quarter of the current year 2024 amounted to 34.64% due to incomplete data and attachments entered by the customer (the employer).

Adding the transaction return feature to amend attachments according to the Authority’s observations contributes to reducing the number of rejected transactions and increasing the operational efficiency of business between the Authority and employers in a way that achieves the satisfaction of clients from strategic employer partners.

The steps to apply for the service include filling out and attaching a service initiation form, a copy of the ID card, a copy of the family book, and a pension receipt certificate if the insured receives a pension or works for any other entity.