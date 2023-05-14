Pensions, payslip richer in June. INPS pays the arrears

Finally here we are. The INPS has completed the long-awaited calculations of arrears for the retirees. Good news for retirees who have been waiting for them for a few months. And for those who haven’t received them yet, they will be credited with the slip of June 2023.

The INPS arrears they are closely linked to the revaluation of the pension calculated on the basis of last year’s inflation, 2022. And the amount of pensions will increase by 7% and for some retirees it could translate into as much as 100 euros more per month during the year. But that’s not all, because the amounts of loans are also increasing arrears.

The calculation operations have already been underway since the beginning of May, but have not been completed in time for all Italian pensioners. Precisely for this reason, a residual part will be paid, in fact, with the June 2023 slip.

The postponement has become mandatory given the size of pensions to be recalculated to update the amounts. Retirees with the slip of June 2023, in addition to the arrearsthey will find the check of the INPS pension updated with the increases envisaged by the Budget law.

