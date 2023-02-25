Pensions | Information from HS: Another pension reform is coming to Finland

The social partners have reached a preliminary agreement that they will negotiate changes to the pension system in the beginning of the government term.

To Finland another pension reform is coming, several sources tell Helsingin Sanomat.

The central organizations of the labor market have reached a preliminary agreement on the registration, which they propose for the next government program. The organizations are to present the registration to the parliamentary parties in the near future.

According to the preliminary registration proposal, the employee and employer organizations undertake to present to the next government the necessary measures to secure the financial sustainability of the pension system, an adequate level of pensions and fairness between generations.

Previous pension reforms have also been based on similar government program entries. Parliamentary parties typically accept labor market organizations’ proposals for changes to pension legislation as they are.

Next the content of the pension reform to be prepared during the election period is still open.

The reason behind the need for reform is, among other things, the low birth rate, which can create pressure to raise pension payments decades from now. In pension policy, corrections are typically made well in advance.

In the previous pension reform, which entered into force in 2017, among other things, the retirement age of Finns began to be gradually raised.

This time, raising the retirement age faster than planned is hardly even on the table. Possible reforms are related to the investment of pension funds and pension benefits and the size of pension payments.

Employer side i.e. above all, the Finnish Confederation of Business and Industry EK would like to make it possible to invest pension funds with a higher risk than at present, so that the return could also be higher in the long term.

In addition, the employer organization would be ready to intervene in pension benefits. Alternatives could be, for example, a brake that restrains the annual index increases of pensions if necessary, waiving the pension accrued from studying and weakening or abolishing the partial early retirement pension.

The employer’s side is also represented by Municipal and welfare area employers KT.

The employee side that is, the umbrella organizations SAK, STTK and Akava have a negative attitude towards interfering with pension benefits. Reforming investment activities and a moderate increase in pension contributions would be a more desirable content for pension reform, at least for some of the wage earners.

In the employer’s opinion, pension contributions should no longer be increased.

There is also a disagreement between the parties regarding the timetable for the negotiations. The employer side would like to start negotiations on the pension reform right at the beginning of the government term, while on the employee side, SAK and STTK would prefer to wait until the end of the government term.

Pension system the magnitude of the need for reform is influenced by the Pension Insurance Agency’s estimates of the adequacy of the system’s funding.

In the long-term calculations published last year by the Swedish Pensions Agency, the financing of the pension system surprisingly appeared to be on a fairly stable basis. A big reason for that was the exceptionally good investment returns of the previous years. Last year, the trend reversed and pension funds decreased.

If the poor development continues, the next calculations of the Swedish Pensions Agency may look clearly darker than the previous ones. In this case, the pressure from the social partners and politicians to carry out an extensive overhaul of the pension system would increase.