Pensions increases from 2022: the calculations of how much the amount will be

The increases in pensions In the 2022 I’m almost there, one day to go until the new year. TO January in fact a pension of 2,000 gross euro per month will have an increase (gross) of 34 euro per month, a pension of 2,500 euros gross per month, ie between 4 and 5 times the minimum Inps, will get almost 42 euros a month more. In fact, the full equalization of pensions will restart from 2022, de facto frozen in 2020 in the face of negative inflation of 0.3%.

Pensions, equalization year 2022

The decree of the Ministry of Economy of 17 November provided that the percentage of variation for the calculation of the equalization from the pensions for the year 2021 is determined in an amount equal to +1.7 from 1 January 2022, except for an adjustment to be made at the time of equalization for the following year. The equalization of pensions consists in the annual revaluation of the amounts of pension treatments to adjust them to the increase in the cost of living.

Pensions, all estimates on increases

An INPS dossier provided the first estimates on the impact that the solution will have on treatments. Pensions of up to 4 times the minimal treatment (equal to that of 2021 which is € 515.58), that is up to € 2,062.32, will get the 1.7% increase; pensions above 4 and up to 5 times the minimum INPS treatment, i.e. between € 2,062.33 and € 2,577.90, will obtain a revaluation of 1.53%, without prejudice to the revaluation of 1.7% of the bracket until to 2,062.32 euros. The pensions for an amount greater than 5 times the minimum Inps, i.e. over € 2,577.90, will achieve an increase of 1.275%, without prejudice to the revaluation of 1.7% of the bracket up to € 2,062.32 and of 1.53% of the range between 2,062.33 and 2,577.90 euros.