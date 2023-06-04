Pensions, increases in July with arrears from January



Pensions, increases to come (finally).

With the pensions of the next July those increases foreseen by the latest Budget Law will arrive, which for the two-year period 2023-2024 introduced an increase in the minimum treatment. After months of waiting, therefore, the official date has arrived. The provision, launched by the government, should have started as early as last January, but these months have served to identify the subjects who will benefit from the measure and adjust the final details.

There is talk, writes www.ilgiornale.it, of one of 1.3 million retireeswhich in a few months will find the promised increases, up to 36 euros more.

As we said, the increases were expected from the start January 2023. The government has established that pensions with an amount equal to or less than the INPS minimum will undergo an increase of 1.5% (for 2023) and 2.7% (for 2024). Not only. For those retirees who have reached the age of 75, a minimum pension increased by 6.4% is envisaged starting from the current year.

The provision has unfortunately been postponed by a few months, but everything should be ready by July. And, together in the amounts there will also be the arrears from January 2023. The aim, once again, is to give support to the population, guaranteeing pensioners an amount close to 600 euros per month. At least 572.20 euros are expected for the youngest.

