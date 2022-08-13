Pensions, increases and good news for retirees



Pensions increases arriving!

In October, pensioners with allowances not exceeding € 2,692 gross per month will receive an increase up to a maximum of approximately € 50 per month. In November, however, all retirees, even those with checks above the aforementioned threshold, will have the advance of the indexation adjustment with the arrears accrued in the first 10 months of the year, therefore with one-off amounts ranging from 10 to 130 euros . The publication in the Official Gazette of Legislative Decree no. 115/2022 (the so-called «bis aid» decree) finally makes it possible to make the first accounts on the advances of the revaluation of pensions expected in the last quarter of 2022.

Two sizes are on the way. The first – writes https://www.pensionioggi.it/ – concerns pensioners with allowances currently not exceeding € 2,692 per month. In October they will receive an extraordinary revaluation (but transitory as it is destined to be reabsorbed from 1 January 2023) of 2% valid for the monthly payments of October, November and December (including the 13th).

The revaluation will be applied with the same equalization tool currently in force (art.1, co. 478 of law n.160/2019) therefore with the criteria of progressivity (100% for localized treatments up to 4 times the minimum INPS treatment; 90 % of the quota exceeding 4 times the aforementioned minimum treatment; 75% of the quota exceeding 5 times the Tm). Overall, the measure will bring increases between € 40 and € 50 for pensions between € 2,000 and € 2,692 per month.

Checks between € 2,692 and € 2,744 will receive a reduced increase up to the aforementioned sum (safeguard clause). In any case, the increase will not affect the income limits of income-related benefits (eg invalidity pensions).

The second novelty is the advance to November 2022 of the adjustment operations of the revaluation of 0.2% of last year (the final inflation in 2021 was equal to + 1.9% instead of the 1.7% provisionally applied by the INPS). This latter operation will concern all checks, even those exceeding € 2,692 per month, to which will also be added the arrears accrued in the first 10 months of the year. On average, these are increases of between 2 and 6 euros per month with arrears between 20 and 60 euros. The table shows the increases based on the amount of the retirement benefit.

Retirees with allowances up to € 2,692 gross per month. The advantage consists in having an increased pension between 10 and 50 euros (gross) for four months (October, November, December and thirteenth). Values ​​that from 2023 will be reabsorbed with the normal renewal operations without any “carry-over” effect on the equalization of next year. The adjustment of 0.2%, on the other hand, is neutral: it is money that would have been paid anyway on January 1, 2023, two months later.

Ultimately it is an operation dictated by political needs; it could have been achieved more simply by renewing the € 200 bonus, already scheduled for July, for a further monthly payment. Moreover, that was tax free, while the above increases are subject to taxation.

