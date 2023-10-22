Pensions, November with increases and more money. Then in January…

The government will bring forward the 2023 pension adjustment to November for 16 million pensioners. This adjustment, corresponding to 0.8% of annual allowances, will become permanent, but raises controversy due to the different percentages applied based on the amount of pensions.

Soon, 16 million pensioners Italians will receive an adjustment for their 2023 pensions, in an advance decided by the Meloni government, parallel to what was done the previous year by Mario Draghi. INPS would face a cost of 3.2 billion euros. This article will examine the details of this adjustment and its long-term impact. The website www.msn.com explains it.

Every year, the pensions in Italy they are revalued based on inflation starting from January. However, the Meloni government decided to bring forward the payment of the balance for 2023 to November, following a practice similar to that of the previous year.

This measure was taken for several reasons, including the impact on social security spending and support for pensioners during the Christmas holidays.

The adjustment on November pensions will be equal to 0.8% of the total amount of checks paid during the year. For example, a pensioner who receives 1,000 euros per month will get a gross increase of 8 euros per month, with a total of 88 euros in November. It is important to note that the increase will become permanent and will continue in the following months, including the thirteenth month.

Not all pensions will receive the same adjustment. The percentages will vary based on the monthly check amount. For example, for checks between 2,101.53 and 2,626.90 euros, the adjustment will be 0.68%, while for amounts greater than 5,253.80 euros it will drop to 0.256%.

L’pension increase starting from January 2023 will be 5.4% for checks up to five times the minimum treatment, with proportional variations for higher amounts. However, this data is provisional and subject to change. For example, for a monthly allowance of 1,000 euros gross, there will be an increase of 54 euros in January, but we will have to wait to be certain about the final figures.

