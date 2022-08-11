Pensions with the Aid Decree bis: that’s for whom they increase

The next fall for the Italians it promises to be particularly complicated mainly due to the dear energywith prices of gas And light skyrocketed since the war in Ukraine and sanctions were imposed by Europe on the Russia. For the retirees however, something new is coming: the revaluation of the checks pension against inflation expected in Aid Decree Bis. The increase in the allowance was established by the Government to help pensioners in front of the expensive pricesanticipating the usual one by three months adjustment to the cost of the life which should have started from January 1, 2023.

Pensions with the Aid Decree bis: this is how much

The Aid Decree Bisapproved by the Council of Ministers on 4 August and awaiting publication in the Official Journal, among the many measures against high prices provides for the revaluation of pensionsan increase of 2.2% of the grant that should have been operational from 1 January 2023. Article 20 of the provision, still being published in the Official Gazette, anticipates so the mechanism of equalization which rebalances the sums paid to cost of living, based on the consumer price index. It will be recognized only “if the monthly pension is equal to or less than the amount of 2,692 euros“.

