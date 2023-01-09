Pensions, increases in February. All the extra money

Of the mess pensions in January we talked about it for a long time. On Tuesday 3, many Italians expected the promised increases, which did not materialize, given that INPS was technically unable to implement the new legislation on equalization with the maneuver definitively approved by Parliament only on 30 December. But February is approaching and sources at the highest levels of government confirm that everything will be ready for everyone. With increases and arrears for the lack of inflation adjustment for the month of January.

Let’s see what exactly will happen first FebruaryWednesday, then payment without delay.

the adjustment will be applied in full (100% of 7.3%) to pensions up to €2,253, or up to four times the gross minimum, set at €525.38 for everyone and €600 for those over 75;

to 85% of 7.3% (6.2%) between four and five times the gross minimum (therefore between 2,101.52 and 2,626.90 euros);

to 53% of 7.3% (3.9%) between five and six times the gross minimum (between 2,627 and 3,152 euros);

to 47% of 7.3% (3.4%) between six and eight times the minimum (between 3,152 and 4,203 euros);

to 37% of 7.3% (2.7%) between eight and ten times the minimum (between 4,203 and 5,254 euros);

to 32% of 7.3% (2.3%) over ten times the minimum (above 5,254 euros).

Basically…

treatments with a gross value of 1,000 euros will receive a gross increase of 73 euros;

from 1500 euros gross they will increase by 109.5 euros;

from 2 thousand euros gross they will be increased by 146 euros;

from 2500 euros gross they will undergo a revaluation of 155 euros;

from 3000 gross they will increase by 117 euros;

from 4000 they will be revalued by 136 euros;

from 5,000 they will increase by 135 euros;

from 6000 they will be increased by 138 euros.

At these figures, only for Februarywill be added arrears of January.

