Pensions, increases from February: the news

After mockery the serene arrives. Archived the delays and problems with calculating the pension payments Of January 2023, the INPS has confirmed that from next month there will be new increases between revaluations, adjustments and arrears. Be warned though, this is not a real one big increase of the cheque, but all those increases on pensions not applied in January will be included in the February slip. Including those that INPS was unable to calculate in time due to Budget Law 2023, approved after a series of “delays”.

Pensions February 2023, when they arrive: the calendar

But let’s start immediately with the first point. When will the February 2023 pensions arrive? On the one hand the INPS, on the other Poste Italiane have already communicated the complete calendar, confirming the appointments to be marked in red on the agenda. The start date is Wednesday February 1st 2023: INPS will pay pensions to all citizens who are waiting for it to be credited to their bank account.

As regards the Post instead the calendar divided by order will be followed as usual alphabetical: Wednesday February 1st 2023 will be the turn of the surnames from A to C; Thursday 2 February 2023 from D to K; friday 3 February 2023 from L to P. On the weekend instead, Saturday 4 February 2023, it will be up to the surnames from Q to Z. Finally, for those who do not have the possibility to go to the Post Office to collect the check, the home delivery service by the Carabinieri remains confirmed.

