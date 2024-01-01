Pensions: from 3 January +5.4% due to adjustment to inflation

We are in 2024. And the day after tomorrow they are paid pensions of January (today is a holiday). Find out how much more money you will have pension.

The Minister of Economy and Finance, Giancarlo Giorgetti, in concert with the Minister of Labor and Social Policies Marina Elvira Calderone, signed the decree which provides for an inflation adjustment of +5.4% of pensions starting from 1 January 2024. The increase, which will be recognized in the manner established by the legislation, was calculated on the basis of the percentage change that occurred in the consumer price indices provided by Istat on 7 November 2023.

As Ansa writes, by virtue of the band mechanism which guarantees full equalization only for checks up to approximately 2,200 euros, the increases will be diversified, up to a maximum of 130 euros in the bands in which the majority of pensioners are concentrated.

Pensions: Durigon, sign of help for pensioners in difficulty

“With the signing of the decree which provides for the adjustment of pensions to inflation starting from 1 January 2024, Let's give an important signal to concretely help pensioners in difficulty and avoid the loss of purchasing power of their checks. More money in the pockets of those who, more than anyone, have suffered the consequences of inflation: increases of up to 122 euros for checks up to four times the minimum. Concrete help with which the Government once again demonstrates its attention towards the weakest groups”. This was declared by the Undersecretary of Labor Claudio Durigon.

