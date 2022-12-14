Pensions, up to 2,100 euros per month revaluation of 7.3%



Pensions, increases coming from January. The pensions up to 2100 euros will be revalued, with a higher percentage than has been done so far by previous governments.

The expected rate for 2022 is equal to 7.3%. This is a significant increase for the pensions up to 2100 euros, given the problems resulting from price increases and inflation, which have caused many difficulties for Italian citizens and have been affected above all by pensioners who take low amounts.

But the percentage of 7.3% it is not the one that will be applied in January 2023, because the categories concerned have already received an advance in October 2022. Let’s see in detail how things are and what are the expectations for the various amounts of pensions with the increases calculated by band!

The revaluation of pensions is applied to those pensions which have a gross amount no more than 4 times the minimum threshold. Therefore, all pensions up to just over 2,100 will be subject to revaluation.

The established revaluation stands at 7.3%but since the percentage of 2% has already been assigned in the month of October, it is equal to 5.3%.

As regards the pensions below 2100 euros, and in particular those that do not go beyond the minimum pension, the amount in October 2022 went from 525.38 euros to 535.88 euros, as a result of the 2% revaluation arranged in advance .

The same pensions will be revalued by 5.3% starting from January 2023. Consequently, writes the website www.imilanesi.nanopress.it, the minimum pension will be 563.73 euros, while those who get 500 euros will be able to count on an increase of 26 .50 euros per month and those who take 300 euros out of 15.90 euros more.

It should be emphasized that if the amount of thecheck is below that of the minimum pension will have an increase of 1.5% in addition to the revaluation that has already taken place. This means that a pension of 500 euros will go to 534.39 euros, while one of 300 euros will go to 320.63 euros.

There will be an increase in pensions for an amount between 563.73 and 572.18 euros, but with a lower percentage. In fact, an increase of 1.5% is envisaged, corresponding to the amount sufficient to reach 572.18 euros, which is the increased amount of the minimum pension. To be clearer, a pension of 570 euros will have an increase of 2.18 euros.

