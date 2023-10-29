Pensions, INPS will bring forward the adjustment of the revaluation for the year 2022. Here are the increases

News on pensions coming soon: INPS will bring forward the adjustment of the revaluation for the year 2022, which ordinarily it would have carried out in January of next year. In November, therefore, pensioners will receive the updated checks plus the arrears for the 10 months of 2023. Here are the details. INPS will bring forward the adjustment of the revaluation for the year 2022, which ordinarily it would have carried out in January of next year. In November, therefore, i pensioners will receive updated checks plus arrears for 10 months of 2023. This is established by the law decree linked to the 2024 budget. The increase, equal to 0.8%, i.e. the difference between the provisional index already applied (7.3%) and the definitive one (8.1%), will be for full pensions up to 2,101 euros per month; in a reduced amount to those of a higher amount. An example. A pension of 1,000 euros will be updated to 1,008 euros with the recognition of 80 euros for arrears from January to October 2023.

