Pensions, big news in 2025. The principle of exit flexibility will remain confirmed

The government is working to write the Budget Law for next year. The key and most important point of the maneuver will be the reduction of taxes with the cut of the Irpef up to 60,000 euros of annual income and a reduction of the rate from 35 to 33%. On the pensions front, however, there should be no earthquakes or particular changes, as the Undersecretary of Labor Claudio Durigon also explained to Affaritaliani.it. Certainly from January 1st 2025 there will be the reconfirmation of Quota 103 or the possibility of retiring with 41 years of contributions and 62 years of age.

However, on the table there is the issue of exit windows from work which next year could only be two or at most three, it is clear that the fewer there are the more the State will save. The principle of exit flexibility will remain confirmed that is, the possibility of modulating the date of leaving work according to personal, family and health needs, the peculiarities of the category of workers to which one belongs and the years of accredited social security contributions.

The 2024 Budget Law confirmed the measure ofSocial Bee which should not undergo any changes for the new year, thus confirming the tightening of access requirements, with the minimum age rising to 63 years and 5 months. The treatment in 2025 will be available, until the requirements for the old-age or early pension are met, to all subjects in specific conditions with at least 63 years and 5 months of age and 30 of contributions and who are not already in receipt of direct pensions. These are workers who carry out heavy tasks, 74 percent of civilian invalids, caregivers and unemployed employees who have exhausted the relevant treatment.

Another confirmation coming soon, barring twists and turns, is the one that concerns Woman optionwhich is a pension scheme introduced by law 243 of 2024 which allows female workers to access pensions earlier than the ordinary age limits123. To access this measure, women must have accrued at least 35 years of contributions by the end of 2024 and have a chronological age of at least 61 years. Access is limited to specific categories, such as caregivers, disabled civilians and employees of companies in crisis. An important innovation being studied by the government is that of incentives to stay at work even after having met the requirements for retirement. A way to lighten the INPS accounts and burden less on expenditure for the State.

In the majority the hypothesis on which we are working is that, once the age to access the pension has been reached, the worker and the company no longer pay contributions to INPS but that money remains in the pockets of the worker, who will therefore have a higher net salary, and of the companies which in this way will be able to have savings that can be used for investments or new hires.

Finally there is the chapter of revaluation of pension benefits compared to inflation. On this point, Forza Italia is pushing hard to particularly support the minimums which could – but it will depend on the state accounts and the Mef’s calculations – all be raised to a minimum of 600 euros per month.

Savings for the State from another cut compared to 2024 on the revaluation of the highest pensions. It seems 100% revaluation confirmed for those who receive a pension up to 4 times the INPS minimum paymenti.e. up to 2,271.76 euros. From 85% to 80 for those who receive a pension equal to or less than 5 times the minimum, i.e. from 2,271.77 euros to 2,839.7 euros (567.94×5) per month. 45% and no longer 53% for those who receive a pension equal to or less than 6 times the minimum, or between 2,839.71 and 3,407.64 euros. From 47% to 40 for those who receive a pension 6 to 8 times the minimum, i.e. between 3,407.65 euros and 4,543.52 euros.

From 37% to 30% for those who receive a pension 8 to 10 times the minimum, or between 4,543.53 and 5,679.4 euros. Finally from 22% to 15 for those who receive a pension greater than 10 times the minimum, or more than 5,679.41 euros. With this operation the government could save approximately one billion euros to finance the increase in minimum pensions and obviously the cut in personal income tax.

Read also/ Pensions, Durigon: “No alarms. INPS accounts in full working order”. Interview – Affaritaliani.it