Pensions, in the South are more than salaries. But even in the North there is suffering: here are the cities

In the South, more pensions are paid than salaries, but within a few years the overtaking is destined to take place in the rest of the country as well. This is underlined by an analysis by the CGIA Research Office which elaborated data from INPS and ISTAT. According to some forecasts, by 2028, 2.9 million Italians are destined to leave the labor market due to having reached the age limit, of which 2.1 million are currently employed in the central-northern regions.

It is clear, explains the Cgia, given the serious demographic crisis underway, that we will hardly be able to replace all these workers. who will no longer be required to clock in every day. In short, the checks paid by INPS are intended to exceed the paychecks of employed workers and employees in our factories and offices, including in the geographical areas of Central and Northern Italy, thus putting at risk the economic sustainability of our health and social security system.

The latest available data refers to 2022 and show how if the number of employed workers and self-employed workers was almost 23.1 million, the pensions paid to pensioners were just under 22.8 million (balance equal to +327 thousand). In the meantime – continues the Cgia – “the number of employees in Italy has increased and while waiting for the INPS to update its statistics, it is equally reasonable to believe that the number of pensions paid in this last year and a half has also grown, even more than the increase in active workers”.

From the analysis of the balance between the number of employed people and pensions paid in 2022, the most ‘unbalanced’ province in Italy is Lecce: the difference is -97 thousand. Naples follows with -92 thousand, Messina with -87 thousand, Reggio Calabria with -85 thousand and Palermo with -74 thousand. It should be noted that the high number of checks paid in the South and the Islands is not attributable to the excessive presence of old-age/early pensions, but, instead, to the high diffusion of social or disability benefits. A worrying result that clearly demonstrates the effects caused in recent decades by four closely related phenomena: the low birth rate, the progressive aging of the population, an employment rate much lower than the EU average and the presence of too many irregular workers. The combination of these factors has progressively reduced the number of active contributors and, consequently, increased the number of welfare recipients. A problem that does not only concern Italy; unfortunately, it affects all the main countries of the Western world.

In the coming years, the situation is expected to worsen significantly throughout the country, even in the most economically advanced areas. However, there are already 11 northern provinces that, like almost all southern provinces, have a number of pensions paid out that is higher than the paychecks paid by entrepreneurs to their collaborators. These are Sondrio (balance of -1,000), Gorizia (-2,000), Imperia (-4,000), La Spezia (-6,000), Vercelli (-8,000), Rovigo (-9,000), Savona (-12,000), Biella (-13,000), Alessandria (-13,000), Ferrara (-15,000) and Genoa (-20,000). All 4 provinces in Liguria show a result anticipated by a minus sign, while in Piedmont they are three out of eight. Of the 107 provinces in Italy monitored in this analysis by the CGIA Research Office, only 47 show a positive balance: the only territorial realities in the South that record a difference anticipated by a plus sign are Cagliari (+10,000) and Ragusa (+9,000).

Pensions, Cgia: “We need to broaden the employment base by bringing undeclared work to light”“

With fewer and fewer young people and more and more retired people, the trend can be reversed in the medium to long term only by broadening the employment base. This is reported by the Cgia of Mestre in light of the analysis that shows how in the South more pensions are paid than salaries, but within a few years the overtaking is destined to take place also in the rest of the country. The association calls first of all to bring to the surface a good part of the “black” workers present in the country, approximately 3 million people who carry out their work activity without respecting the fiscal, contributory, insurance, contractual, etc. norms. It is also necessary to further incentivize the entry of women into the labor market, given that we are at the bottom of the class in Europe for the female employment rate (equal to approximately 50 percent). Furthermore, it is necessary to strengthen the policies that encourage demographic growth (aid to young mothers, families, minors, etc.) and to extend the working life of people (at least those who carry out an office or intellectual activity). If we do not do all this in a relatively short time, in a few decades our health and social security budgets risk imploding, continues the Cgia, recalling that there are serious problems in maintaining the levels of wealth achieved; in particular due to the increase in health, pension, pharmaceutical and personal assistance expenditure.