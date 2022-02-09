Pensions news, advance payments and increases in March: all the news

Pension in advance and also with a nice increase: in the month of March i Inps payments most will come with a surprise. In addition to the reconfirmation of the advance also for pensions of the next, as per Ordinance no. 834 of the head of civil protection, in fact, all those who withdraw the pension allowance in Mail will receive a gift: the increase in the amounts.

The reason? As the site explains Trendonline.it “The National Institute of Social Security for the months of January and February 2022 has applied on the pension checks a revaluation of 1.6% instead of 1.7%. Now the time has finally come for the adjustment. For this reason, i Inps payments from the pensions of March 2022 will undergo an increase in the amounts by way of reimbursement of the amounts due “. But that is not all. The reform of the new personal income tax it would raise the sums due for pensioners.

Pensions, advance payments in March: the dates

But before we talk about the amounts, let’s prepare a pen and paper to mark on the calendar dates of withdrawal of pensions of March 2022. As we have said, payment can also be made in advance for next month. A detailed calendar has not yet come out, but according to probability calculations, reported on the site Trendonline.itthe withdrawal of the pension will start on “February 23, 2022 for pensioners with surnames starting from the letter A to B. The next day, February 24, it will be the turn of surnames from C to D, while on Friday February 25 it will be up to the surnames from letter E to K. Saturday 26 February, but only in the morning, will they be able to collect the Inps pension beneficiaries with surnames from L to O in March, while on Monday the beneficiaries from letter P to letter R will be called to collect. to the Z “.

Pensions in March 2022 on the rise: all amounts

Review the dates, let’s now come to the amounts. The Inps pensions in fact, in March 2022 they will undergo a nice increase thanks, as already mentioned at the beginning of the article, to the application of the “correct equalization rate”. What does this mean? “The INPS will recognize the real increase envisaged by the revaluation of pensions 2022 by applying the exact rate of 1.7% ”. This is because the National Institute of Social Security had applied for January and February 2022 the wrong rate of 1.6%, ”he explains Trendonline.it. This is why the amounts of Inps pensions will be increasing for all retirees.

In detail, i retirees they usually perceive 1,500 euros of pension will get 1,525 euros of allowance in March 2022. Who receives 2,000 it will instead suffer an increase of 34 euros which goes to 41.76 euros for pensioners receiving a pension of 2,500 EUR. Even higher will be the increase for those who have usually collected 3,000 euros in growth of 48.33 euros, while 61.08 euros more per month will enter the pockets of those who collect a pension of 4,000 euros. Finally, concludes Trendonline, whoever cashes a “maxi check” of 5,000 euros will get an increase of 73.83 euros. Having said that, we finally come to the calculations of new tax reform: the reform led to a cut in the income brackets, from five to four.

